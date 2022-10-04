Navratra Festival concludes in Katra

Katra: Navratra Festival 2022 concluded today with an impressive Shobha Yatra which was organised by the Directorate of Tourism Jammu in collaboration with District Administration Reasi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Katra.

The main highlights of the 9th day of Navratra Festival-2022 was Shobha Yatra which was flagged off by Smt. Indu Kanwal Chib, Mission Director NRLM J&K, in presence of President Muncipal Committee Katra Vimal Indu, DDC member Panthal Rajinder Mengi, Ms. Ambika Bali, Assistant Director Tourism Katra among others.

The Shobha Yatra started from Asia Chowk Katra to Bus stand Katra with colourful tableaux and cultural processions showcasing the cultural diversity and multifold aspects of Hindu mythology. The joyous mood amidst the enchanting crowds filled the atmosphere with celebratory and devotional mood. The main highlight of the Shobha Yatra was ‘Kud Dance performance by Khem Raj and party from Pancheri Udhampur which was appreciated by the tourists and the chief guest even participated in the Kud Dance. Dancers from Haryana, Manipur, Bhaderwah mesmerized the tourists who thronged the venue in large numbers and appreciated the efforts of the Tourism Department in successful organization of grand celebration of Navratra Festival at Katra.