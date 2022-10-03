Navratra Festival Day 8: Devotees hold special prayers at Katra

Katra: As Navratra Festival Katra 2022 entered day eight, Jammu and Kashmir Association of Prabhat Pheri devoted Monday’s Prabhat Pheri to Maa Mahagauri.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Mahagauri is the eighth form among the Navadurga aspects of the Hindu mother goddess Mahadevi.
She is worshipped on the eighth day of Navaratri. According to Hinduism, Mahagauri has the power to fulfill all the desires of her devotees. One, who worships the goddess, gets relief from all the sufferings in life.
The environment was filled with spiritual ambiance as the Prabhat Pheri started from bus stand Katra amid chanting of bhajans and slogans in the praise of Mahagauri and marched to darshan deodi via ban Ganga road and after passing through main bazar Katra it culminated at bus stand. The procession was welcomed and joined by a large number of locals and pilgrims all along the route.
Earlier, Prabhat pheri was flagged off by the chief guest. Ambica Bali Assistant Director Tourism Katra and guests of honour Dr Gopal Dutt, BMO Katra and Shiv Kumar Sharma, president Senior Citizens Welfare Forum Katra, in presence of special guests, Bindu Sharma and Renu Bala councilors Municipal Committee Katra by cutting the red ribbon and breaking the green coconut.
The chief guest and other guests were felicitated by the association members with turbans, chunaries and momentous.
The locals as well as pilgrims danced to the tunes of bhajans and kirtan performed by Baldev & party, Rajni kant and party of Rajasthan .
CRPF personnel received the procession at Yog Ashram and served the parshad to the participants under the supervision of CRPF Commandant of 6th battalion, Yaad Ram Bunker.
The Central Bureau of Communication participated in the procession with groups from Rajasthan, Assam, Tamilnadu and J&K.
The people were mesmerized by their scintillating performances depicting the rich cultural heritage of India.
Raj Kumar Padha, President, J&K Association of Prabhat Pheri informed that tomorrow a grand Prabhat Pheri shall be taken out as tomorrow is the Ramnavami and last day of Navratra festival. He appealed to the locals and the visiting devotees to join the Prabhat Pheri in large numbers and seek the blessings of Maa Vaishnodevi.
The members present on the occasion were Babu Ram Dubey,Ajay Sharma. Raj Kumar Dubey, Ramnik Nawada, Manoj Sadhotra, R S Manhas, Rattan Sharma, Ashwini Katoch,Neelam Singh, Rattan Chand, Babu Ram, Renueji Dhar, Sanjay Tickoo, Vimal Kumar,Murlidhar,Pawan Kumar, Naresh Kumar, Rajesh Gupta, P N Rana, Rohit and others.