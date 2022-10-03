Navratra Festival Day 8: Devotees hold special prayers at Katra

Earlier, Prabhat pheri was flagged off by the chief guest. Ambica Bali Assistant Director Tourism Katra and guests of honour Dr Gopal Dutt, BMO Katra and Shiv Kumar Sharma, president Senior Citizens Welfare Forum Katra, in presence of special guests, Bindu Sharma and Renu Bala councilors Municipal Committee Katra by cutting the red ribbon and breaking the green coconut.

The chief guest and other guests were felicitated by the association members with turbans, chunaries and momentous.

The locals as well as pilgrims danced to the tunes of bhajans and kirtan performed by Baldev & party, Rajni kant and party of Rajasthan .

CRPF personnel received the procession at Yog Ashram and served the parshad to the participants under the supervision of CRPF Commandant of 6th battalion, Yaad Ram Bunker.

The Central Bureau of Communication participated in the procession with groups from Rajasthan, Assam, Tamilnadu and J&K.

The people were mesmerized by their scintillating performances depicting the rich cultural heritage of India.

Raj Kumar Padha, President, J&K Association of Prabhat Pheri informed that tomorrow a grand Prabhat Pheri shall be taken out as tomorrow is the Ramnavami and last day of Navratra festival. He appealed to the locals and the visiting devotees to join the Prabhat Pheri in large numbers and seek the blessings of Maa Vaishnodevi.

The members present on the occasion were Babu Ram Dubey,Ajay Sharma. Raj Kumar Dubey, Ramnik Nawada, Manoj Sadhotra, R S Manhas, Rattan Sharma, Ashwini Katoch,Neelam Singh, Rattan Chand, Babu Ram, Renueji Dhar, Sanjay Tickoo, Vimal Kumar,Murlidhar,Pawan Kumar, Naresh Kumar, Rajesh Gupta, P N Rana, Rohit and others.