Navratras, Dussehra, Maha Navami arrangements discussed in Udhampur

Udhampur: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Udhampur, Saloni Rai Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss and plan the smooth celebration of the upcoming Navratras, Dussehra, and Maha Navami festivals.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in the meeting, a detailed discussion was conducted concerning various aspects of the arrangements including security measures, the provision of safe drinking water, power supply, barricading, first-aid services, sanitation, rate inspections, availability of fire tenders, repair of road potholes and street lights, the illumination of various chowks, garbage collection, deployment of police personnel, and the management of traffic congestion in the town.

Necessary directives were issued to the heads of different departments to ensure comprehensive arrangements in their respective domains during the festivals. Special emphasis was placed on security arrangements to prevent any untoward incidents during the festive season.

The Xen PHE was tasked with ensuring a consistent supply of drinking water, while the Xen PDD was directed to uninterrupted power supply throughout the festival.

In order to maintain the cleanliness of the town, the Deputy Commissioner directed the CEO MC to take necessary actions and encouraged the cooperation of civil society in keeping the town clean.