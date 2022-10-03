Navratrayatra held in Katra

Katra, Oct 3: The directorate of Tourism Jammu in collaboration with District Administration Reasi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Katra is celebrating the Navratra Festival-2022 at Katra. The main highlights of the 8th day of Navratra Festival-2022 was ShobhaYatra which was flagged off by Sandeep Mehta, SSP, Commandant IRP, J&K in presence of President Municipal Committee KatraVimalIndu, Sunaina Sharma Mehta, Joint Director Tourism, Jammu, Ambika Bali, ADT Katra, RanjitKour State Taxation Officer among others.

The ShobhaYatra started from Asia ChowkKatra to Bus stand Katra with colourful tableaux and cultural processions showcasing the cultural diversity and multifold aspects of Hindu mythology. The joyous mood amidst the enchanting crowds filled the atmosphere with celebratory and devotional mood. The main highlight of the ShobhaYatra was ‘Shiv Bharat’ which garnered immense response from the pilgrims who kept chanting ‘Jai Mata Di’ ‘Jai Bholenath Ki’. Tourists thronged the venue in large numbers and appreciated the efforts of the Tourism Department in successful organization of grand celebration of Navratra Festival at Katra.

Speaking on the occasion, SSP Sandeep Mehta congratulated all the local stakeholders, participants, Tourism Department, Police department, District administration in the successful organization of such grand festival. He also witnessed the ‘Mata Ki Kahani’ play which is being staged by Natrang Theatre Group at Railway Road, Katra which was followed by a scintillating laser show on the ‘Mata kiKahani’. The Chief Guest also visited Hr. Sec. School Katra and witnessed the Multimedia Exhibition and cultural programmes organized by Central Bureau of Communication, UT of J&K and Ladakh. The artists from J&K and other parts of India enthralled the audiences with their folk song and dance performances.