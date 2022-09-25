NAVRATRI FESTIVAL | Security beefed up in Katra, upper reaches of Reasi

Jammu: Security arrangements have been heightened in Katra town ahead of the Navratri festival with the deployment of the Police force and searches in the town and upper reaches of Reasi district.

A police officer said that they held security drills for the last 15 days with surprise checking, additional checkpoints, and census in the hotels, restaurants, and searches in the far-flung areas of Reasi district to eliminate any kind of threat to the peace.