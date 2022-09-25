NAVRATRI FESTIVAL | Security beefed up in Katra, upper reaches of Reasi

Jammu: Security arrangements have been heightened in Katra town ahead of the Navratri festival with the deployment of the Police force and searches in the town and upper reaches of Reasi district.
A police officer said that they held security drills for the last 15 days with surprise checking, additional checkpoints, and census in the hotels, restaurants, and searches in the far-flung areas of Reasi district to eliminate any kind of threat to the peace.
“We have divided our teams into two parts. One part will keep an eye on people before the Navratri and the second part of JKP will keep vigil during the Navratri festival. The police have divided areas into nine zones and each zone will be headed by a DySP rank officer of JKP,” said the police officer.
The police officer said that the police personnel in civilian clothes have also been deployed to ensure a peaceful atmosphere enroute to Shrine, and other crowded and sensitive places during the Navratri festival. “We have told the hotel owners and passenger vehicle operators to inform police soon after they notice the suspicious activity,” he said.