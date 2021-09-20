NC, independent corporators support September 22 ‘Jammu bandh’ call

The spokesman expressed hope that the administration would see reason in its “anti-business and anti-poor policies” and take corrective measures instead of coming up with move after move that hurt the overall interests of the people of J&K.

“Peaceful protest by way of bandhs is a democratic way of registering anguish over the government policies,” the spokesman said and urged the administration to rollback the decisions which were against the legitimate interests of trade and commerce.

Meanwhile, independent corporators of Jammu extended their support to the scheduled ‘Jammu Bandh’ call against the “anti-Jammu policies”.

Addressing a news conference, corporator of Ward No 19 Amit Gupta said, “We can’t compete with Delhi, Mumbai and Punjab. We will lose in these circumstances. So we have decided to support the CCIJ.”

He alleged that the liquor trade, sand and stone mineral trade had already been grabbed by the outsiders.

“Reliance stores will affect the traders of Jammu,” Gupta said.

He said that the prices of essential commodities had also increased and they have decided to extend their support to the Jammu bandh call.