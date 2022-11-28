NCC Week celebration concludes in GDC Udhampur

Udhampur: To Commemorate the 75th NCC Day and celebrate NCC week, the NCC Cadets of Government Degree College Udhampur of 2nd J&K girls Bn and 2nd J&K Boys Bn organised a series of activities under the stewardship of Principal Dr. Romesh Kumar Gupta and supervision of ANO Major Prof. Kamal Kishore and Captain Prof. Shivani Sharma.

On the first day of the weeklong event, 14 NCC cadets of 2nd J&K girls Bn cleaned the adopted river Devika under the Puneet Sagar Abhiyaan and interacted with locals and spread awareness among people by making posters, while on day 2 the NCC cadets draw wall paintings and contributed in the beautification of college under “My College My Pride” campaign. A total of 15 SW and 4 SD cadets participated in this drive.