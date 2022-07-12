NCORD discusses measures to curb drug abuse

Jammu: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar Tuesday chaired the first meeting of the divisional-level committee of Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) to discuss the measures to curb the drug abuse and narcotics trade in the districts of the Jammu division.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the committees of NCORD had been floated by the Ministry of Home Affairs to bolster steps at different levels to combat drug trafficking and ensure better coordination among the central, state, and union territory governments.