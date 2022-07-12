NCORD discusses measures to curb drug abuse

Jammu: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar Tuesday chaired the first meeting of the divisional-level committee of Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) to discuss the measures to curb the drug abuse and narcotics trade in the districts of the Jammu division.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the committees of NCORD had been floated by the Ministry of Home Affairs to bolster steps at different levels to combat drug trafficking and ensure better coordination among the central, state, and union territory governments.
During the meeting, Kumar discussed threadbare various issues related to the incidents of drug addiction, areas of concern, age group of addicts, hot spots of drug use, and cultivation of illicit poppy, and cannabis in the districts of the division.
The concerned Deputy Commissioners (DCs) apprised about the situation in their respective districts and the measures taken by the district administration to control the drug menace.
Kumar directed the DCs to constitute the district-level committee of NCORD comprising civil and Police officers and the representatives from Excise, Education, and Health departments, besides District Social Justice Officer, Agriculture Officer, and drug controllers as its members.
He also asked them to establish drug rehabilitation centres in the districts and constitute tehsil-level committees for the destruction of illicit poppy and cannabis.
The divisional commissioner instructed the DCs to identify drug-prone areas and launch awareness campaigns.
He stressed upon all stakeholders to launch a massive awareness campaign across the length and breadth of the districts of the division, involving people from all walks of life including school children, youth, PRIs, and the target public.
Kumar urged hosting symposiums, seminars, and workshops in government institutions regarding drug addiction and its ill effects on society.
During the meeting, SSP Anti Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) Vinay Sharma gave a detailed presentation and apprised the members and DCs about the overall scenario of drug abuse in J&K and measures taken to curb the menace.
He said that the teams were on the job and the percentage of FIRs registrations and seizures of narcotic drugs had increased.
The divisional commissioner asked to further step up vigil against drug proliferation, consumption, and intensifying awareness against such addictive substances.
He asked the DCs of highway districts to increase efforts and ensure enforcement at dhabas and petrol pumps while DC and SSP Kathua were instructed to keep extra vigil in the Lakhanpur area.
The divisional commissioner instructed the survey committee to prepare a format for conducting surveys to find out the exact number of drug-affected persons and families.
He also instructed the DCs to conduct surveys in districts for which proper training would be imparted to the staff by master trainers.
The handholding for conducting the survey and training would be done by HOD Psychiatry Department.
It was informed that the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan had been launched in Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri, and Poonch.
The divisional commissioner asked the concerned DCs to intensify the awareness campaign under Nasha Mukat Bharat Abhiyan across the districts.