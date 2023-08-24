NCORD meeting held in Reasi

Reasi: A meeting of District Level Narco Coordination Committee (NCORD) was held today under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Reasi Babila Rakwal at DC Office Complex in order to discuss the comprehensive strategy to counter the menace of drug abuse in Reasi.

The DC reviewed the implementation of the measures taken and progress achieved to eliminate drug abuse and its peddling from the Reasi District.

At the outset, the DC took a detailed appraisal from concerned members of NCORD Committee regarding the present scenario of drug related occurrences, areas of concern, age group of addicts, hot spots of drug abuse in the District.

DC also laid thrust on further intensifying IEC campaigns at Schools and Colleges levels to sensitize students and common masses about ill effects of drugs as well as encouraging healthy activities and hobbies to discourage drug abuse.