Reasi: A meeting of District Level Committee of Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) was held today under the chairpersonship of Deputy Commissioner Reasi Babila Rakwal in the video conference hall of DC Office in order to discuss the comprehensive strategy to counter the menace of drug abuse in the District.

The DM reviewed the implementation of the measures taken and progress achieved to eliminate drug abuse and its peddling from the Reasi District.