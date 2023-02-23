Need for decongestion of traffic in Jammu city emphasised

Jammu: To streamline the traffic scenario in Jammu district, especially city areas, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Avny Lavasa today chaired a meeting of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Jammu. Detailed discussion was held on various matters related to public transport, traffic management in the old city, Anti encroachment, parking issue, dividers & zebra crossing etc in the district.

Commissioner JMC Rahul Yadav, ADC L&O Harvinder Singh, RTO Jammu Pankaj Bhagotra, SSP Traffic R.P Singh, SP North Kulbhushan Handa, SP South Mamta Sharma along with other concerned officials were present in the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner, who is also the chairman of RTA Jammu, stressed upon the concerned officer to take effective measures for traffic regulation in Jammu, particularly near educational institutions and government offices to avoid inconvenience to the public.