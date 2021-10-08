NEW JAMMU AIRPORT TERMINAL| Govt transfers 974 kanal State land to AAI

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the establishment of the new terminal would significantly enhance the capacity of the Jammu Airport in handling air traffic which would boost tourism, economy and generate employment opportunities.

He said that the decision comes in line with the policy of the government to promote the growth of the Indian aviation sector in a significant manner to ensure a multiplier effect on the economy. The government aims to provide an ecosystem for harmonised growth of various aviation subsectors, including airlines, airports, cargo, Maintenance Repairs and Overhaul (MRO) services, general aviation, aerospace manufacturing and skill development.