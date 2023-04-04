New multi-storey bus stand, car park to be built in Doda

Doda: A new multi-storey bus stand and car park is set to be built in Doda within 18 months. Construction work has already begun and is being supervised by a team of engineers. The project is being monitored daily to ensure it is completed on time.
Deputy Commissioner, Vishesh Mahajan revealed the information during an inspection of the town with Senior Superintendent of Police, Abdul Qayoom. Mahajan said that the project will decongest the town, improve traffic management, boost economic activity and enhance its beauty.
The Public Works Department, Traffic Police, Motor Vehicles Department, Municipality and District Police are all working to make the project a success. The DC urged the public to bear with any inconvenience and cooperate with authorities so that the project can be completed as soon as possible.
The DC also issued instructions regarding cleanliness in the town, traffic management and transport facilities. Temporary bus stops have been created at Bharath Road and other routes at the entrance of the town, with defined fares for auto-rickshaws.