New multi-storey bus stand, car park to be built in Doda

Doda: A new multi-storey bus stand and car park is set to be built in Doda within 18 months. Construction work has already begun and is being supervised by a team of engineers. The project is being monitored daily to ensure it is completed on time.

Deputy Commissioner, Vishesh Mahajan revealed the information during an inspection of the town with Senior Superintendent of Police, Abdul Qayoom. Mahajan said that the project will decongest the town, improve traffic management, boost economic activity and enhance its beauty.