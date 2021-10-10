NH-44 Udhampur-Ramban segment| Rehab package approved for affected families

He said that the government was keen to ensure early completion of NH-44 to ensure reliable connectivity to Kashmir.

The spokesman said that four laning of NH-44 had been completed at multiple segments and recently the Navyug tunnel had also been completed which was expected to significantly improve the connectivity to Kashmir, especially during winters when adverse weather conditions had led to frequent closure of highway in the past.

The completion of the four laning of NH-44 would play an important role for economic, industrial, social and cultural development, better road connectivity and employment generation opportunities in the region.

Advisors to the Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan and Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, and Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, Nitishwar Kumar attended the meeting.