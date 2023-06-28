Night curfew imposed along IB stretch in Samba

Jammu: With the imposition of night curfew, the District Magistrate Samba Abhishek Sharma has ordered imposition of prohibitory orders in 1 km of stretch from the International Border under section 144 of CrPC in the border district.

The security arrangements have been stepped up apparently in view of the scheduled Amarnath yatra that is going to start from July 1 to the holy cave shrine for next 62 days till August 31.

“The BSF authorities during the meeting of district level standing committee on border security, took up the issue of imposition of night curfew in the border areas in a strip of 1 km from International Border daily from 10 PM to 4 AM enabling them to perform their duties more effectively,” reads an order issued by the DM Samba.

The prohibitory order shall remain in force for a period of two months from the date of its issuance.

It states that with the smooth functioning as well as better domination of the border by BSF authorities close to the border areas, and to foil nefarious activities close to the border areas, the regularisation in the movement of people has become important, particularly in the area up to 1 km from the International Border. Similar prohibitory orders were also issued on March 18.

“It is expedient that the movement of the people in border areas is regulated so that there is better area domination by BSF in border areas and nefarious designs of forces inimical to national security are subverted,” the order reads further.

In view of the security concerns, the order says that “ no person/group of persons shall move in the areas up to 1 km along the International Border in district Samba from 10 PM to 4 AM during the night. In case the movement is necessary, the persons are required to produce their respective identity cards to the BSF/police authorities.”

Meanwhile, the authorities successfully conducted a trial run of Amarnath yatra convoy on Jammu Srinagar highway with all security protocol and supplies. The trial run was conducted up to Banihal (Ramban district) amid tight security arrangements all through the highways.

The police and paramilitary accompanied the Yatra convoy on the highway from Jammu towards Udhampur when it successfully crossed Jakhani naka in Udhampur district. The convey vehicles were carrying pilgrims and rations for them and medical teams.

As per the yatra schedule, the first batch of pilgrims will leave Bhagwati Nagat base camp on June 30 in tight security arrangements for their next destination i.e., Pahalgam and Baltal base camps. In Jammu, the pilgrims and sadhus from across the country have started reaching the base camp at Bhagwati Nagar to take part in the 62 day long yatra.

In the wake of the pilgrimage, the security forces have tightened security grid and nakas across the city, public places, and religious places.

Mandatory disclosure of outsiders ordered

Besides, the District Magistrate, Samba has also ordered mandatory disclosure of details of outsiders working in industries, construction companies, business establishments, domestic helpers, tenants (both commercial or agricultural) while asking for police verification.

The order reads that the BSF authorities have raised concerns about the settlement of some outsider families close to the International Border areas, who have taken the agricultural land on rent basis from the farmers of the border areas and are suspected to be involved in activities detrimental to national security.

“The Station House Officers in Samba district should conduct verification of outsiders working in industrial/construction companies/business or as domestic helpers/tenants,” the order says.