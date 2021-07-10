NIGHT LANDING AT JAMMU AIRPORT| Authorities hope to operationalise flights from July end

Jammu: Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Raghav Langer Saturday chaired a coordination meeting to review progress of works regarding night landing of flights at Jammu Airport, expansion of airstrip, commissioning of parking area, expansion and other works at Civil Airport Jammu.

Director Airport Authority of India (AAI) gave a PowerPoint presentation and briefed the chair about the physical achievements of the works and bottlenecks.

The divisional commissioner directed the district administration to start the process for acquisition of 1044 kanal land for the construction of New Terminal at Beli-charana.