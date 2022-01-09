No beating retreat at Suchetgarh

Jammu: The divisional administration Jammu Sunday ordered that from now onward there would be no beating retreat Ceremony at Border out Post (BoP) Suchetgarh by the BSF till further orders.

“Given the surge in COVID-19 positive cases and latest COVID-related SOPs and guidelines, beating retreat ceremony that was being held every weekend at Border out Post (BoP) Suchetgarh by the BSF will not be held from January 9, 2022, onwards till further orders,” reads an order issued by the divisional administration Jammu.