No post to be created without Finance Deptt’s concurrence: Financial Commissioner

Jammu: The Finance department Friday ordered that no post would be created without its prior concurrence and thereafter approval of the competent authority.

Describing the "supernumerary post" as a shadow post, the Financial Commissioner, Finance department, A K Mehta, in a circular, directed that no officiating arrangements could be made against such a post.

Issuing instructions to all the administrative departments for creation, revival, continuation and transfer of posts, Mehta said, "A post sanctioned for a specific purpose in an organisation should not be diverted for another purpose at the same or different station.”

“Cases of transfer, diversion and adjustment of posts will amount to creation of new posts with simultaneous abolition of existing posts and prior concurrence of the Finance department is required for it,” he said.

Regarding the deemed abolition and revival of posts, the circular specified that all posts, except newly-created posts kept in abeyance or remaining vacant for a period of more than 2 years in any department, attached office, subordinate office, and statutory body would be considered as "deemed abolished" unless an exemption has been given at the time of sanctioning the post.

“Attention of all the Administrative Departments is invited to the O M No 7(1)/E Coord-1/2017 dated 12 April 2017 issued by the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, Government of India wherein the instructions related to creation, deemed abolition, revival and continuation of posts have been issued. They are directed to these instructions while referring the proposals regarding creation, revival, continuation and transfer of posts to the Finance department,” the circular read.

Regarding the creation of posts, the circular mentioned that the proposals for creation of posts should be referred to the Finance department through respective Director (Finance) with the approval of Administrative Secretary and Minister or advisor in-charge of the concerned Administrative Department. “Proposals received without proper checklist would not be considered and returned,” it warned and directed that all proposals for creation of posts would be submitted in terms of Rule 284(2) of General Financial Rules (GFR)-2017.

On account of "supernumerary posts" it said, "These are created for the purpose of accommodating the lien of a government servant who, though entitled to hold a lien against the regular post, cannot be so accommodated because of non availability of such a post.”

“The supernumerary post is a shadow post and no duties are attached to such a post. The supernumerary post is created for a definite and fixed period. Since, a supernumerary post is created for accommodating an officer till he is absorbed in a regular post, it should not be created for an indefinite period. The supernumerary post is personal to the officer for whom it is created and no other officer can be appointed against such a post. It stands abolished as soon as the officer for whom it was created vacates it on account of retirement or is accommodated in another regular post,” it specified.

The circular asked the administrative authorities to maintain a record of the supernumerary posts.

"The particulars of the individuals who hold liens against them and the progressive abolition of such posts as and when the holder of the posts retire or are absorbed in regular permanent posts, for the purpose of verification of service for pension,” the circular read.

It specified that a post falling into the category of "deemed abolished" could not be filled up prior to obtaining its revival from the Finance department.

“Statutory posts, the name and level and pay scale of which is specifically provided for in an Act of Parliament are exempted from falling in the category of 'deemed abolished' on remaining, vacant for a period of more than 2 years. Only the posts mentioned in Statute may be considered Statutory, not their support staff. Newly created posts (posts which have been sanctioned recently), which do not have RRs would fall under the category of 'deemed abolished after a period of 3 years from the date of creation unless it is clarified that this relaxation would not be applicable to those newly created posts which have existing RRs,” the circular mentions. It said that revival of posts would be considered in rare and unavoidable circumstances only.

“Proposals for revival-of-posts may be referred to the Finance Department on file along with the prescribed checklist issued by this Department. Proposals received without a proper checklist would not be considered,” it said.

Continuation of posts would be considered subject to continuation of the scheme or project for which posts were initially sanctioned, the circular said.