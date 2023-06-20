No power cut in Jammu city from June 20: JKPDD

Jammu: To provide respite to the consumers from scorching hot weather prevailing in Jammu region, the Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Department (JKPDD) Tuesday announced that there would be no power curtailment in Jammu City from June 20 onwards.

According to an official communiqué, the power cut would be restricted below 6 hours in rural and unmetered areas.

This improvement in power supply situation has been attributed to certain recent developments in power sector of Jammu and Kashmir like J&K’s own power generating plant of 900 MW Baglihar HEP, which was generating at a reduced capacity due to low discharge of water in River Chenab, had now picked up and generating power at its full rated capacity.