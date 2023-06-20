No power cut in Jammu city from June 20: JKPDD

Jammu: To provide respite to the consumers from scorching hot weather prevailing in Jammu region, the Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Department (JKPDD) Tuesday announced that there would be no power curtailment in Jammu City from June 20 onwards.
According to an official communiqué, the power cut would be restricted below 6 hours in rural and unmetered areas.
This improvement in power supply situation has been attributed to certain recent developments in power sector of Jammu and Kashmir like J&K’s own power generating plant of 900 MW Baglihar HEP, which was generating at a reduced capacity due to low discharge of water in River Chenab, had now picked up and generating power at its full rated capacity.
Similarly, the power allocation from the Centre has increased by 200 MW from the hydro generating stations located outside J&K from where J&K imports power, due to improved generation in central sector hydro generators like Naptha Jhakri, Koldam, and Tehri.
Additionally, there has been an improvement in thermal generation also by around 60 MW, leading to higher allocation of power to J&K.
JKPDD spokesperson said that in the present era of digitalisation, stringent payment security mechanisms had been introduced by the power generating companies (gencos), whereby, JKPDD has to make advance payments to the gencos for procurement of power.
The JKPDD spokesman said that the power procurement price from market is also soaring high with average per unit price ranging from Rs 5 to Rs 7, against which J&K is charging heavily subsidised average tariff of Rs 3 only per unit from the residential consumers.
The JKPDD spokesman said that keeping this in mind, people were being appealed to use power judiciously and pay their electricity bills in time, enabling JKPDD to make timely payments to gencos and ensure smooth power supply to consumers during these peak summer days.