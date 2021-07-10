No shutdowns without adherence to SoPs, proper information: Kansal

Jammu: Principal Secretary, Power Development Department, RohitKansal directed the officers of the Power Department to ensure that problems of tripping at 33 and 11 KV level and issues of low voltage were expeditiously addressed.

He was on an extensive tour of the various power stations of Jammu district. The visits were aimed at inspecting the state of infrastructure, identifying the lacunae and for ensuring proper power supply to Jammu.

He was accompanied by Chairman Jammu Power Development Corporation Limited, Jagmohan Sharma, MDs of Jammu Power Development Corporation Limited, Gurmeet Singh, Jammu and Kashmir Power Transmission Corporation Limited, Naseeb Singh, Chief Engineers and other senior officers of the department.