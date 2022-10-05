No terror angle in DG Prison’s brutal murder: ADGP Jammu

Jammu: ADGP Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh has said that there is no terror angle in the ongoing investigation of the arrested Yasir Ahmed, an arrested domestic help who has been accused of murder of Director General Prisons, H K Lohia.

Lohia was at his friend’s house in the outskirts of Jammu City when he was suddenly attacked in a room and stabbed with a sharp edged weapon which resulted in his on spot death, according to the police.

Following the completion of legal formalities at GMC Jammu, the DG Prisons was cremated at Jogi Gate in presence of emotionally charged as wife, son, daughter and two brothers, senior police officers, and members of civil society offered their last respect to HK Lohia.