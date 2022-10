Jammu: A non-local worker’s body was today found hanging from a tree in a girls hostel in an area falling in police post Nehru Market.

Police said that they received information about the body of Munna, resident of Bihar, at present University of Jammu near Girls Hostel where he was running a small laundry shop.

“He was found hanging from the tree under suspicious condition,” said the police sources and informed that they have started the investigation into the matter.