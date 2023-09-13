NORTH TECH SYMPOSIUM-2023 CONCLUDES | Frustrated over progressing J&K, Pak sending foreign terrorists to disrupt peace: Lt Gen Dwivedi

Jammu, Sep 13: General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Northern Command Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi Wednesday reiterated that Pakistan was desperately trying to send foreign terrorists to disturb peace and obstruct progress in J&K.

But the armed forces were also determined to frustrate its designs, he said.

Lt Gen Dwivedi was interacting with the media on the concluding day of North-Tech Symposium-2023 at IIT Jammu campus.

“Signifying aspect underlying this development is that Pak is making its all-out efforts to send foreign terrorists to this side (in India) so as to create internal strife and thus disturb improving security situation here to give vent to its frustration. It is not able to digest the way J&K is progressing. If you only look at the tourist footfall in 2022, 1.88 Cr tourists visited J&K and this year, we are anticipating this number to rise to 2.25 Cr. Frustrated over it, Pak is hell-bent to hinder this process. But we are also equally resolute in our determination not to allow it to succeed in its evil designs,” he said, while responding to a query pertaining to the recent spurt in terror incidents in J&K, particularly in Jammu region, which was seeing a revival of terrorism.

When asked about security situation in Rajouri, Poonch districts, Lt Gen Dwivedi said, “See, last time also I had told you that Poonch-Rajouri is such an area where we had tried to eliminate (infiltrating) foreign terrorists on the Line of Control (LoC) itself.”

“However, there are certain terrorists, who manage to gain entry here (border districts) after they would have sneaked in (through borders) from some other places outside J&K, with the sole objective to create trouble here or indulge in terror activities. For instance, as you would have witnessed in the recent incident (anti-terrorist operation), where one of our valiant soldiers too attained martyrdom, we attained great success about which you would be briefed by the Brigade Commander there (in Kalakote, Rajouri),” GOC-in-C Northern Command said, while referring to Rajouri operation where in two foreign (suspected to be Pakistani) terrorists were killed in the last two days. Operation was called off today after the elimination of the second trapped terrorist.