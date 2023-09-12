NORTH TECH SYMPOSIUM 2023 | Create internal vigilance mechanism to counter cases of corruption, favouritism: Defence Minister

Jammu: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Tuesday asked Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) to create an internal vigilance mechanism to counter potential cases of corruption and favouritism.

He also called upon the domestic defence manufacturers to invest more in Research & Development (R&D) for India to keep up pace with the continuously-evolving world.

The Defence Minister was addressing the North Tech Symposium, jointly organised by the Northern Command of the Indian Army, Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) and IIT, Jammu.

He exhorted SIDM to create an independent body, comprising scientists and experts from the industry, which would work with transparency and evaluate the products made by the companies. “The buyer or the government will definitely try to check the quality of the products from their end, but there is a need to develop a system for internal evaluation as well. This quality check system will increase your credibility globally with time,” he said.

“If any company affiliated with you is indulging in any wrongdoing or passing wrong information, then you should bring it before the government. Such actions will further increase people’s trust in the institutions,” he said.