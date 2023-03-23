Northern Command holds programme on water conservation in Udhampur

Udhampur: GOC-in-C, Northern Command, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi today celebrated World Water Conservation Day at Udhampur.

Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, GOC-in-C, Northern Command and Regional President AWWA attended the event. On this occasion, senior officers of Northern Command, doctors of Command Hospital, Udhampur and other ranks with families of the Northern Command were also present in the lecture.

The United Nations General Assembly adopted World Water Day on December 22, 1992. The resolution was adopted, and there on, March 22 was declared to be celebrated as World Water Day.