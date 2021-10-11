Northern India Regional Agriculture Fair concludes

Jammu: Five day long Northern India Regional Agriculture Fair which was organized physically as well as virtually concluded today here at SKUAST-Jammu.

Prof. J.P. Sharma, Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-Jammu and Chief patron of Northern India Regional Agriculture Fair 2021 was chief guest on the valedictory function.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. J. P. Sharma, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-Jammu while expressing his satisfaction and happiness on the successful completion of Northern India Regional Agriculture Fair – 2021 congratulated all the farmers, agri-preneurs, NGO’s, government departments, KVK’s, research stations, different Divisions of the University, private companies etc. for their active participation in Agriculture Fair.

He said that with the exposure of such types of Agriculture Fairs, farmers have been immensely benefitted directly and hopefully in future will become successful entrepreneurs who will play a key role in the national economy.

Prof. Sharma in his address extended warm thanks to Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Dr. Jitendra Singh, MoS (Independent Charge), Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Earth Science, PMO, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space for visiting Northern India Regional Agriculture Fair 2021 and giving valuable suggestions for the development of the farm university. Prof. Sharma said that we will be establishing SKUAST-Jammu as Nodal Agency for Implementation of different schemes under Atma Nirbhar Bharat as per the directions of Sh. Parshottam Rupala.

Prof. Sharma said that now the focus is on agribusiness and entrepreneurship development for empowering budding entrepreneurs and for that matter 75 start-ups will be established by SKUAST-Jammu very soon. Earlier, progressive farmers such as Kulbhushan Khajuria, Tilak Raj, Sham Gorkha, Swaran Lal and Bharat Bhushan gave feedback of Agriculture Fair and congratulated the Vice Chancellor and team of SKUAST-Jammu for their continuous help and support to the farming community.