Notorious criminal detained under PSA: Officials

Jammu: A notorious criminal was today detained under Public Safety Act (PSA) on the recommendation of GRP Jammu.
In a joint operation, the GRP cops and RPF apprehended a hardcore notorious criminal namely Angoor Choudhary, who was gruesomely carrying out criminal activities within and outside the Jammu and Kashmir, according to an officer.
The officer said that “Soon after receiving the specific information about the presence of the notorious criminal within the premises of Railway Station Jammu, he was tracked by RPF and GRP and finally apprehended alongwith two railway passengers.”
Before being nabbed by the police, the officer said that “The criminal has allegedly served tea mixed with some sedative substances to two railway passengers rendering them unconscious. These passengers were immediately taken to hospital for treatment. When they regained their consciousness, they narrated how they were tempted and duped by the culprit Angoor Choudhary.”
During the investigation, the officer said that the criminal revealed how treacherously he used to dupe the innocent railway passengers.
Quoting preliminary investigation, the officer said that “His modus operandi was to first lure the passengers and make them unconscious by offering them tea mixed with some sedative substances. After getting convinced about their unconsciousness, he was looting all the money, jewellery and other valuable belongings of the passengers.”
“Mixing sedative material is a serious act of crime as its overdose could lead to sudden death. Surprisingly, the recidivist used the similar modus operandi for all his criminal activities of looting and duping the innocent railway passengers at various railway stations within and outside the State. His criminal record manifests that he is a substantial threat to railway passenger security,” he said.
Since his criminal acts are very dangerous and detrimental to the lives of innocent railway passengers, it was found a fit case to be recommended for PSA, he added while saying that the issue of providing security to railway passengers is an uncompromised affair and it was felt by GRP Jammu to recommend his case to district administration Jammu as a fit case for invoking PSA.
“A dossier prepared by GRP Jammu incorporating a detailed summary of all the unlawful activities carried by Angoor Choudhary was sent to Deputy Commissioner Jammu with the recommendation/request to issue orders for detaining the criminal under PSA,” he said.
In consonance with the recommendation of GRP Jammu and also to prevent Angoor Choudhary acting in any manner prejudicial to the maintenance of the public order, District Magistrate Jammu issued the order for detaining Angoor Choudhary under PSA.