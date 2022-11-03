Notorious criminal detained under PSA: Officials

Jammu: A notorious criminal was today detained under Public Safety Act (PSA) on the recommendation of GRP Jammu.

In a joint operation, the GRP cops and RPF apprehended a hardcore notorious criminal namely Angoor Choudhary, who was gruesomely carrying out criminal activities within and outside the Jammu and Kashmir, according to an officer.

The officer said that “Soon after receiving the specific information about the presence of the notorious criminal within the premises of Railway Station Jammu, he was tracked by RPF and GRP and finally apprehended alongwith two railway passengers.”

Before being nabbed by the police, the officer said that “The criminal has allegedly served tea mixed with some sedative substances to two railway passengers rendering them unconscious. These passengers were immediately taken to hospital for treatment. When they regained their consciousness, they narrated how they were tempted and duped by the culprit Angoor Choudhary.”