Notorious drug peddler booked under NDPS Act in Ramban

Ramban: Ramban police booked a notorious drug peddler under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act on Saturday.

Police said notorious drug peddler Mohammad Shafi Sheikhresident of ward no 2, Kawbagh Ramban was booked under the Prevention of Illicit Trafficking in Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (PIT, NDPS) Act, for his repeated involvement in selling narcotics among the people, especially to youths on Ramban and adjoining areas.

Sources said Shafi was a habitual drug peddler. They said on the directions of Senior Superintendent of Police Ramban Mohita Sharma, the dossier of Mohammad Shafi Sheikh was prepared and sent for approval.

Subsequently, the case was duly processed and after obtaining sanction from the competent authority, they said Mohammad Shafi Sheikh was detained under the PIT NDPS Act through orders issued by the competent authority.

They said the accused was a threat to the peaceful environment who often tried to involve the youth of the area in drug addiction.