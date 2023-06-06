NSUI calls for keeping Dhanvantri library at JU open round-the-clock

“Now, NSUI will not accept the refusal of the university to the genuine demands of the students because the university administration along with the so-called student organizations fooled the students by limiting the library timings to 12 am instead of 24 hours, which is an injustice to the students,” Dogra said, adding that the university always refers to security threats as the reason for not extending the library timings.

“I want to ask them on what basis they opened up the library membership for outsiders and why did they neglect the Department of Distance Education in this regard? So, I would like to ask the university administration and the Vice Chancellor, don’t they feel any threat from outsiders?” he said.

He further said that they requested the administration to keep the “library open 24/7 so that it does not hinder the future goals of the students.”

He also said that the NSUI also wants the hostel girls to have the facility to study in the library until 10 pm.