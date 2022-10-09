Office assistant course under Himayat Mission by army

Ramban: Army in collaboration with Active Business Management Enterprises Pvt Ltd Institute, Jammu under the Himayat Mission after organising a counseling and skill development seminar, today flagged off six girls of Banihal to Jammu for seven months training, a press note said.

The press note added that the aim of this initiative was to generate sustainable livelihood opportunities through self employment for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir under the Himayat Mission.

Active Business Management Enterprises Pvt Ltd will impart free training of office assistants to the youth for a duration of seven months making them professionally sound and capable as well as provide job opportunities.

“The initiative of the army was highly appreciated by the youth for providing a unique platform for the girls to be self-reliant which can further be developed into a profession and a means of decent livlihood,”the press note said.