Officers asked to ensure door-to-door garbage collection in Jammu rural areas

Jammu: For the effective and time-bound implementation of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) in all panchayats of the district Jammu, a meeting of concerned officers was held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Avny Lavasa here at Conference Hall of the DC Office Complex.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner took a detailed review of the different developmental components of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen).

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized upon the officers to ensure door-to-door garbage collection in rural areas by November 30, 2022.

She also asked them to ensure the timely completion of all the works with judicious utilization of funds and to ensure the quality of work to create durable assets for making all villages healthy and clean.

The DC directed the concerned Officers of the District to work in missionary zeal to create the requisite infrastructure for disposal of domestic waste. She asked the officers to fully involve the local PRIs for the effective implementation of the Mission.