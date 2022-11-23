Officers asked to ensure door-to-door garbage collection in Jammu rural areas

Jammu: For the effective and time-bound implementation of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) in all panchayats of the district Jammu, a meeting of concerned officers was held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Avny Lavasa here at Conference Hall of the DC Office Complex.
At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner took a detailed review of the different developmental components of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen).
The Deputy Commissioner emphasized upon the officers to ensure door-to-door garbage collection in rural areas by November 30, 2022.
She also asked them to ensure the timely completion of all the works with judicious utilization of funds and to ensure the quality of work to create durable assets for making all villages healthy and clean.
The DC directed the concerned Officers of the District to work in missionary zeal to create the requisite infrastructure for disposal of domestic waste. She asked the officers to fully involve the local PRIs for the effective implementation of the Mission.
Later, the Deputy Commissioner also reviewed the revenue related matters/services along with status and progress of different development projects and schemes being implemented in the district.
The Deputy Commissioner took a detailed review regarding writing up and digitization of Jamabandis, implementation of SVAMITVA scheme, status of eviction of unauthorised occupants from state land, disposal of revenue court cases on RCCMS portal, issuance of online Fard Intlhab and other services, attestation of pending Mutations etc.