On accession day, BJP pays tributes to Maharaja Hari Singh

“Accession day is like the Republic and Independence Day for us as this was the day when our Maharaja made J&K an integral part of India. Some parts of Jammu and Kashmir are still under the illegal occupation of Pakistan and China and the day is not far when we will hoist tricolour there as well,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, union minister Rao Inderjit Singh paid tributes to the Maharaja.

He said that the work started by the Maharaja was completed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi by revoking Article 370 on 5 August 2019.