On accession day, BJP pays tributes to Maharaja Hari Singh

Jammu: On the accession day on Tuesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) paid tributes to Maharaja Hari Singh.
A statement of BJP issued here said that J&K BJP led by its president Ravinder Raina and other senior leaders celebrated the accession day at Maharaja Hari Singh Park near Tawi River, Jammu.
Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Statistics and Programme Implementation, Rao Inderjit Singh also joined the BJP leaders and paid tributes to the Maharaja.
The BJP leaders also hoisted the tricolour on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, the BJP J&K president Raina said that the entire J&K was celebrating this day as it had come after many sacrifices of the nationalist workers of Bharatiya Jana Sangha and Praja Parishad.
He recalled Maharaja’s role in the first and second round table conferences and accused the National Conference (NC) and Congress of conspiring against him.
“Accession day is like the Republic and Independence Day for us as this was the day when our Maharaja made J&K an integral part of India. Some parts of Jammu and Kashmir are still under the illegal occupation of Pakistan and China and the day is not far when we will hoist tricolour there as well,” he said.
He said that the work started by the Maharaja was completed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi by revoking Article 370 on 5 August 2019.
Singh said that the Taliban, China or Pakistan cannot think of taking J&K from India.
Devender Singh Rana, who recently joined BJP, said Pakistan was not learning the lessons from history and repeatedly attempting to disturb the situation in J&K.
He said that the present dispensation under Prime Minister Naredra Modi had strengthened J&K and the country.
Meanwhile, BJP also celebrated the accession day in Rajouri.
Speaking on the occasion, BJP J&K General Secretary Vibodh Gupta said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken various historic decisions including declaring holiday on the accession day and rising the national consciousness.
Paying tributes to Maharaja Hari Singh, Gupta said that the Maharaja was the iron man of J&K, a progressive ruler ahead of his time.
He said on the contrary, National Conference Sheikh Abdullah and a few other leaders conspired against Maharaja and betrayed him and the people of J&K.