Online job fraud case | Cyber Police Jammu nabs 2 fraudsters from Haryana

“Complainant desperate for a job got trapped in the luring offer and consequently lost Rs 4.68 lakhs in multiple transactions from different banks,” said the cyber police, quoting the complaint.

During the course of investigation, it said that the Investigating Officer succeeded in identifying the fraudsters who are the wrongful beneficiary of the complainant's defrauded hard-earned money.

SP Cyber Police Station after ascertaining the locations of both the accused deputed a team headed by Inspector Vikram Sharma, investigating officer of the case under the direct supervision of DySP Cyber PriyankaKumari to apprehend the accused.