Online painting competition held at Kishtwar: Army

Udhampur: Army organised an online painting competition at Thatri, Kishtwar on Sunday.

A statement of the Army issued here said that in its continuous efforts to motivate the youth of the country, Army had undertaken a variety of programmes like the online painting competition.

“A large number of students participated in the event with immeasurable joy, happiness and competitive spirit. The students let their imagination run wild as they imprinted their thoughts on the canvas through imaginative use of colours,” the Army statement said. “It was heartening to see the passion, creativity and emotions reflected so vividly in the beautiful paintings and portraits. The judges had a tough time adjudging the best painting amongst the numerous contenders. At the end of the event, the children thanked the Army for giving them an opportunity for a satisfying and enriching event.”