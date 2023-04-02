‘Operation 3rd Eye’ to continue: SSP Kishtwar

Kishtwar: SSP Kishtwar Khalil Poswal Sunday stated that the drive under ‘Operation 3rd Eye’ would continue till the violators got channelized to follow the traffic rules.

As a part of operation, 3rd Eye Kishtwar Police today challaned nine violators under Motor Vehicle Act and sent their challan copies along with violation photographs at their residential addresses.

“Today Kishtwar Police following the directions of the SSP Kishtwar with the help of technical aid CCTV surveillance mechanism shooting photographs and conducting videography for violation of traffic rules, identified the vehicles through a number plate reading system. Subsequently, residential addresses of owners of vehicles were ascertained and accordingly the copies along with photographs of violation of traffic rules were sent to their homes,” a police spokesperson said.