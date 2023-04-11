Operation of 45 drug retail outlets suspended for violation of norms

Jammu: Drug Control Organisation has suspended operation of scores of Drugs retail sale establishments across Jammu Province for violation of Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940

As per the department, an extensive drive was conducted in Jammu Province wherein Supervisory Checks of Drugs Sale Establishments were carried out under the direct supervision of respective Assistant Drug Controllers & overall supervision of Deputy Drugs Controller, Jammu Mohammad Iqbal Palla.

The drive was targeted to ensure that the pharmacies operate strictly in consonance with the mandate of law and don’t indulge in any unethical sale of habit forming formulations.