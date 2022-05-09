Opposition parties form United Morcha in Jammu

Jammu: Opposition political parties in Jammu on Monday rejected the Delimitation Commission’s report in a meeting with the formation of an All Party United Morcha (APUM) - a united platform established to fight a political battle.

The Morcha came into being within days after the commission presented its recommendations on Jammu and Kashmir to the government.

The political parties which have joined hands together include Congress, National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), CPI (M), CPI, International Democratic Party (IDP),and other social organisations like Statehood Mission, and Deshbhagat Yaadgar Committee.