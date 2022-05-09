Opposition parties form United Morcha in Jammu

Jammu: Opposition political parties in Jammu on Monday rejected the Delimitation Commission’s report in a meeting with the formation of an All Party United Morcha (APUM) - a united platform established to fight a political battle.
The Morcha came into being within days after the commission presented its recommendations on Jammu and Kashmir to the government.
The political parties which have joined hands together include Congress, National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), CPI (M), CPI, International Democratic Party (IDP),and other social organisations like Statehood Mission, and Deshbhagat Yaadgar Committee.
They held a three hours long meeting at the press club here and discussed the existing political situation in the Union Territory following the presentation of the Delimitation Commission report.
“It was our third/fourth meeting to discuss the emerging situation and put-up a united face against the government and keep the spirit of democracy alive,” said convenor of the newly constituted APUM - which represents opposition political parties and president of IDP, I D Khajuria told Greater Kashmir.
Khajuria said that the opposition political parties have nominated former Member Parliament (MP), Sheikh Abdul Rehman as their patron and all other political parties’ representatives as members.
“We have also decided to hold a united dharna in front of the election commission. However, the date is yet to be decided,” he informed.