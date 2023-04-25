Organic Certification programme for Honey Beekeepers organised in Ramban

Ramban: The Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO) under the guidance of Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce, Prashant Goyal and under the supervision of Managing Director, JKTPO, Khalid Jahangir organised the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP) awareness drive for organic certification of Honey, ODOP product of Ramban District in collaboration with Invest India (One District One Product) team, DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry at Administrative Complex, Ramban.

The workshop aimed to provide certification and training to farmers already engaged in producing organic Honey, but lacking the necessary certification for their product’s authenticity. This initiative is part of JKTPO's efforts to promote ODOP products in Jammu and Kashmir and increase the export potential of Honey.