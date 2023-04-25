Organic Certification programme for Honey Beekeepers organised in Ramban

Ramban: The Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO) under the guidance of Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce, Prashant Goyal and under the supervision of Managing Director, JKTPO, Khalid Jahangir organised the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP) awareness drive for organic certification of Honey, ODOP product of Ramban District in collaboration with Invest India (One District One Product) team, DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry at Administrative Complex, Ramban.
The workshop aimed to provide certification and training to farmers already engaged in producing organic Honey, but lacking the necessary certification for their product’s authenticity. This initiative is part of JKTPO's efforts to promote ODOP products in Jammu and Kashmir and increase the export potential of Honey.
At the onset, Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Massarat Islam appreciated the efforts of JKTPO for conducting such events and emphasized the need to increase Honey production to meet market demand, improve the packaging to meet international standards and promote Ramban as a "Desi Organic District" of J&K.
According to the Chief Agriculture Officer of Ramban, Dr Ashwani Kumar, there is a high demand for Organic Honey of Ramban in India and abroad due to its unique characteristics. The organic certification of is expected to boost its demand and help increase the farmers' income.