Our govt performing well: Chugh

Jammu: BJP national general secretary and in-charge J&K affairs Tarun Chugh on Saturday sought to downplay brewing resentment in Jammu region against what it was being described as “anti-people decisions of the present regime in J&K and at the Centre.”

“Our government is running and performing very well,” Chugh responded when asked if the recent ‘Jammu Bandh’ call by Jammu Chamber and an overwhelming response garnered from all sections of society and political parties unnerved BJP. He was interacting with media persons on the sidelines of a function at BJP headquarter in Jammu today. “Our government is taking all steps for the welfare of the masses. Be it Kashmir or Jammu; Kathua or Kishtwar or Rajouri-Poonch....steps are being taken to alleviate the sufferings of masses. If you talk about (Covid) vaccination, J&K is number one across India. Whole population of J&K enjoys health cover. On security front, the government of day is all out against terrorism and terrorists,” he stated.