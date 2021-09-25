Our govt performing well: Chugh

Jammu: BJP national general secretary and in-charge J&K affairs Tarun Chugh on Saturday sought to downplay brewing resentment in Jammu region against what it was being described as “anti-people decisions of the present regime in J&K and at the Centre.”
“Our government is running and performing very well,” Chugh responded when asked if the recent ‘Jammu Bandh’ call by Jammu Chamber and an overwhelming response garnered from all sections of society and political parties unnerved BJP. He was interacting with media persons on the sidelines of a function at BJP headquarter in Jammu today. “Our government is taking all steps for the welfare of the masses. Be it Kashmir or Jammu; Kathua or Kishtwar or Rajouri-Poonch....steps are being taken to alleviate the sufferings of masses. If you talk about (Covid) vaccination, J&K is number one across India. Whole population of J&K enjoys health cover. On security front, the government of day is all out against terrorism and terrorists,” he stated.
When asked about the agenda of BJP Core group meeting, Chugh said that it was a routine core group meeting where the party leaders strategized to gear up for challenges ahead, strengthen BJP and prepare for ensuing elections. He stated that he had come to participate in the function related to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue and leader of the Bharatiya Jan Sangh Pandit Deendayal Deendayal Upadhyaya here organised by BJP J&K president Ravinder Raina.
Earlier Raina stated that the assembly elections would be held after the completion of the delimitation exercise next year. “We are prepared for it and will win 50-plus seats to form the next government in Jammu and Kashmir. People are happy with our policies and the next Chief Minister will be from our party,” Raina asserted.