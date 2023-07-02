Over 100 hectares of land cultivated along IB in Hiranagar

As the matter was also important from a security point of view, an official said that it was tough to convince the farmers initially.

“We have taken a new initiative in which farmers have cultivated the crop in more than 100 hectares of land across the fence in Hiranagar,” said an official.

The official said that the farmers were provided identity cards so that they can go to their fields and return back easily. Accordingly, they were also provided protection by the border security force during their agricultural activities in their fields across the fence.

“We are planning to increase the use of agricultural land in the future and it requires a lot of effort to convince the farmers,” they added.