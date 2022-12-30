Pace of work on AIIMS Jammu reviewed

Samba: A joint team of officers today conducted a spot co-ordination visit to AIIMS Jammu to review the pace of development works on the upcoming premier health institution in Vijaypur.

The team comprised Deputy Commissioner Samba, Anuradha Gupta, Director AIIMS Jammu, Shakti Gupta, Chief Engineer, Jal Shakti, Chief Engineer, CPWD, SDM, Vijaypur, Project Director, NHAI besides other officers from Revenue, Jal Shakti, CPWD and representatives of construction company.

During the visit, inter departmental coordination issues were resolved for bringing clarity on technical aspects which have bearing on speedy completion of works within set timelines. Detailed discussion on provisioning of Additional source of water supply to AIIMS Campus, laying of the distribution network, construction of underpass to connect north and south parts of AIIMS campus besides other related issues were discussed during the meeting held at the venue.

The construction work of prestigious AIIMS Jammu project is going on at a fast pace and on its commissioning healthcare in the region will get a major fillip.