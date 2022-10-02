Pak based handler Amin contacted terrorist through social media apps: Provided him 3 sticky bombs, 4 new IEDs through a drone : DGP

Jammu: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Sunday said that the twin blasts in Udhampur district were an attempt to disrupt peace in J&K in view of a VVIP's visit as well as an attempt to reactivate the old contact to refuel terrorism.

He was addressing a press conference here where he started that JKP has conducted successful operations against the terror outfits and foiled their nefarious designs.

“Similar attempts were made when the Prime Minister had to come. That time two JeM suicide attackers were neutralized by the JKP in Sunjwan, Jammu,” he said.

DGP appreciated the Udhampur and Kathua police for busting of terror modules and arrest of its members ahead of VVIP visit to J&K indirectly referring to the visit of Union Home Minister, Amit Shah.

He said that the arrested terror module member of Basantgarh was tasked to carry out major terror act in twin blasts.

Fortunately at the time of the blast, there was no passenger in the parked bus (which was parked near a petrol pump, Udhampur) although two people who were in the bus sustained minor injuries.

“This blast case has been worked out in a very less time under the leadership of ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh,” he said and added that the arrested Basantgarh terror module member has confessed his crime.

He said that “if he had not been arrested, it was possible that he would have carried out other terror activities.”

He said that the police have successfully neutralsed such acts in the past as well in the Jammu region whether in Jammu, Katra, Rajouri, Poonch, Ramban or other places. He referred to the drone activities on the International Border where arms/ammunitions were dropped and then the terror module members received the consignment to complete the given task by the Pakistan based handlers who come in contact with them (through social media).