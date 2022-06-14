Pak dividing people on religious lines to disturb peace in J&K: Ravinder Raina

Jammu: J&K Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ravinder Raina on Tuesday alleged that the communal tension and targeted killings were a part of Pakistan conspiracy to disturb peace in the Union Territory.

He stated this while responding to media queries here in a press interaction at the party office in Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Raina was accompanied by former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta, general secretary Vibodh Gupta, secretary Arvind Gupta and spokesperson R S Pathania.