Pak flag with balloon seized along IB in Samba: Police

Jammu: A small Pakistani flag tied to a balloon along the International Border in Ghagwal area of Samba district was seized on Saturday, Police said.
Police said that the flag tied to a deflated balloon was noticed in Ratnuchak village of Ghagwal area.
“The balloon was deflated after it got stuck in a barbed wire. The Police team immediately seized the flag with a small piece of paper attached to it. Some phone numbers were written on the paper. An investigation is underway in this connection,” the Police said.