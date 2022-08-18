Pak terrorist killed; cop wounded in Arnia weapon recovery operation

Jammu: A Pakistani terrorist succumbed to injuries he suffered after he attacked a police team and wounded a police official during a weapon recovery operation in Arnia sector near the International Border at Phallian Mandal area of Jammu district on Wednesday.

“In a case registered under FIR number 12 of 2022 of February 24, 2022 at police station Arnia with regard to drone dropping from Pakistan and subsequent recoveries of arms and ammunitions, one accused from Jammu made revelations that a Pakistani prisoner/handler by the name of Mohammed Ali Hussain (Pakistani terrorist) has been instrumental in drone droppings and is the main operative of LeT and Al-Badr,” ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh said, in an official statement.

Accordingly, he was brought before the court on production from jail (Kot Bhalwal) and subsequently police remand was taken. During his sustained questioning, the accused admitted his role in the Arnia weapon drop case and also disclosed two locations where the arms and ammunition dropped by drone had been buried or concealed, ADGP said.