Pak terrorist killed; cop wounded in Arnia weapon recovery operation

Jammu: A Pakistani terrorist succumbed to injuries he suffered after he attacked a police team and wounded a police official during a weapon recovery operation in Arnia sector near the International Border at Phallian Mandal area of Jammu district on Wednesday.
“In a case registered under FIR number 12 of 2022 of February 24, 2022 at police station Arnia with regard to drone dropping from Pakistan and subsequent recoveries of arms and ammunitions, one accused from Jammu made revelations that a Pakistani prisoner/handler by the name of Mohammed Ali Hussain (Pakistani terrorist) has been instrumental in drone droppings and is the main operative of LeT and Al-Badr,” ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh said, in an official statement.
Accordingly, he was brought before the court on production from jail (Kot Bhalwal) and subsequently police remand was taken. During his sustained questioning, the accused admitted his role in the Arnia weapon drop case and also disclosed two locations where the arms and ammunition dropped by drone had been buried or concealed, ADGP said.
As a part of investigation, he further said, “A police team, along with a concerned magistrate in order to recover the weapons, went to the spots one after another.”
“Though no recovery was made at the first place but at the second place namely Toph village (near International Border) in Phallian Mandal area, a packet of arms, ammunition and explosives was recovered,” he added.
ADGP said, “When the packet was being opened, the accused attacked one of the police officials and snatched his service rifle. He fired at the police party and tried to flee from the spot. In retaliatory action, the accused got injured and was shifted to GMC Jammu along with an injured police official.”
The injured terrorist later succumbed to his injuries, he added. Meanwhile, the dropped packet was being scrutinized with the help of bomb disposal squad. Further investigation into the incident was on.
Earlier, the ADGP had stated, “A police constable and a terrorist Mohammed Ali Hussain alias Qasim/Jehangir, resident of Pakistan, commander of terror group LeT, who was operating from Kotbalwal Central jail - were injured during a weapon recovery operation by the police in Arnia sector near the International Border at Toph village.”