Pakistan is a failing state: Devender Rana

Nagrota: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana on Saturday said that Pakistan is a failing state.

He was talking to media persons on the side-lines of Rut Rada function being observed during the month of Shravan here.

Earlier, Rana also joined in the service of Amarnath bound pilgrims at a Langar established at Yatri Niwas Bhagwati Nagar here.

“Nation’s sovereignty and integrity cannot be challenged and the strong leadership of the country has shown zero tolerance to antinational elements. The decisive leadership of the nation has amply demonstrated through its actions that those harbouring ill designs against the country will not be spared. Pakistan is a failing state and rather than harbouring terrorism and becoming a haven for terrorists should concentrate on its economy and the welfare of its people,” Rana said.

He added that turbulent Pakistan’s economy is in doldrums and its democracy is in peril.