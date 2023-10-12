Pakistani parliamentarian, family visit Shri Mata Vaishnodevi shrine

Jammu: A Pakistani parliamentarian Ramesh Lal along with his wife and daughter visited Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine and paid obeisance there.

Ramesh Lal, who represents Larkana constituency as Pakistan’s Peoples Party member in Pakistan’s National Assembly, told media persons in Reasi that he visited the holy shrine along with his wife Ashi and daughter Jaya on Tuesday and returned to Katra on Wednesday.

“We have been visiting the holy shrine since 1996. Other members of the minority community from Pakistan too want to visit Mata Vaishnodevi Shrine and other religious places but due to visa restrictions, they cannot,” he said.

“We urge the two governments to ease visa restrictions to enable those people from the two countries who want to visit religious places in India or Pakistan. Even in Pakistan also, we have a number of religious places like Katasraj, Hinglaj Mata temple, Nankana Sahib, Panja sahib and Kartarpur etc,” he said.