Palliative care for elderly patients in Jammu's district hospitals soon

Jammu: Experts from All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), New Delhi, and doctors from reputed hospitals across the country Sunday completed a three-day training programme for the selected group of doctors and paramedics from all district hospitals of the Jammu region regarding the palliative care of elderly patients.
In this regard, an official in Director Health Services Jammu (DHSJ) referring to the directions of Additional Secretary Health and Medical Education in the executive member meeting of February 24, 2022, said that the DHSJ provided comprehensive healthcare services to elderly people.
“The district should initiate the process of starting of geriatric and palliative care wards. Whatever technical guidance is required will be provided by Nodal Officer, Palliative Care, Dr Rohit Lahori. The chemotherapy services will also be started soon in every district hospital for cancer patients for which nomination of four staff members from each district is to be sent to this directorate,” reads the communication issued to the district hospitals of Jammu region.