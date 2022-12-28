Panel constituted to inquire irregularities in allotment of parking slots in Jammu

The Mayor also announced in the General House meeting that, “We are the custodian of Jammu Municipal Corporation and to look after the whole working process of Jammu Municipal Corporation and any loss to the exchequer of JMC and Government shall be dealt sternly.”

“No public money to be wasted at any cost and everybody will be made accountable.” The Mayor briefed the media that Jammu Municipal Corporation identified 33 parking slots and allotted them to Baba Infratech Corporation.

Out of these 33 parking slots, the operational parking slots are at K.C Theater, opposite City Square, opposite Swaran Theater Gandhi Nagar, Maharaja Hari Singh Park and D.C Office Chowk, Jammu.