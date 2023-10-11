Panel to resolve land issues for expansion of Jammu airport

The panel has been asked to submit its report by or before November 1, 2023.

Earlier on September 14, the Divisional Commissioner Jammu had carried out an on-site inspection of land acquisition for the expansion of Jammu airport with particular focus on a few patches of land with structures and buildings of Animal Husbandry at Beli Charana which were not handed over to AAI.

As per official statistics, 22 structures were already vacated by the Animal Husbandry department. The Divisional Commissioner had also deliberated on the issues surrounding the allotted for the approach road.

During that inspection, the Divisional Commissioner had asked Director Airport Authority Jammu to start work on Terminal one for which land was vacated and made available.